Mounties ask additional victims to come forward after B.C. man charged in sex assault investigation
A B.C. man was charged recently in a sexual assault investigation and Mounties are asking any other potential victims to come forward.
Fort St. John RCMP announced charges Wednesday in connection to a 2007 incident in Charlie Lake.
Mounties said they were told of several allegations in 2019, which is when their investigation began. Charges have since been approved against Justin Sewell, including sexual assault, two counts of voyeurism and overcoming resistance to commission of offence.
Sewell was arrested and given release conditions including a requirement to appear in court on May 16, police said.
"Although there may be questions related to the circumstances around these incidents, this matter is now before the court, and as such no further information will be provided," said Sgt. Chris Manseau in a news release.
"The Fort St John RCMP is asking anyone with more information, or (who) feels they may too have been a victim to call them."
