Mounties asking for video of crash that injured pedestrian near Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal
Police on the Saanich Peninsula are appealing for video that could help them investigate a crash that sent a woman to hospital late Friday night.
The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Highway 17 near the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal. In a news release, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP described the incident as "a serious collision involving a pedestrian."
The collision happened north of McDonald Park Road in the northbound lane, police said.
The woman who was struck was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.
Police are asking anyone who has dash cam video that could assist with the investigation to contact them.
They're also asking anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the pedestrian in the moments leading up to the crash to get in touch. The non-emergency phone number for Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is 250-656-3931.
-
Part of Coquihalla Highway damaged by B.C.'s heat wave: transportation ministryPart of the Coquihalla Highway in B.C.'s Interior was damaged in the summer's heat wave, the provincial transportation ministry says.
-
Alleged abduction attempt prompts Surrey Mounties to ask witnesses to come forwardAfter an alleged abduction attempt was reported to Mounties over the weekend, investigators in Surrey, B.C., are hoping witnesses will come forward with information.
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 98 new cases MondayHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 98 new cases and 22 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 1,037.
-
-
2 charged in Saturday morning robbery in PonokaTwo men face criminal charges following a robbery of a Ponoka residence.
-
North Perimeter Highway exit to be temporarily closedAn exit on the North Perimeter Highway is set to be temporarily closed in order to allow for nighttime construction.
-
‘We can show Edmonton as a soccer city’: Edmonton hosts World Cup qualifiers in NovemberThe Canadian men’s soccer team is doing well in the World Cup qualifying matches, and Explore Edmonton says that could open up doors for our city as a sports destination.
-
Sask. restricts family visitations at ICUsIn light of the surging number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) across Saskatchewan, the health authority is introducing stricter measures for families visiting hospitals.
-
Two dead, one in hospital after early morning crash on Calgary TrailTwo people are dead and one is in hospital after a single-vehicle collision early Monday morning.