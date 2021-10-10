Mounties asking for video of crash that injured pedestrian near Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal

Police on the Saanich Peninsula are appealing for video that could help them investigate a crash that sent a woman to hospital late Friday night.

The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Highway 17 near the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal. In a news release, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP described the incident as "a serious collision involving a pedestrian."

The collision happened north of McDonald Park Road in the northbound lane, police said.

The woman who was struck was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone who has dash cam video that could assist with the investigation to contact them.

They're also asking anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the pedestrian in the moments leading up to the crash to get in touch. The non-emergency phone number for Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is 250-656-3931.