Mounties believe man wanted in connection to 2021 Edmonton murder may be in B.C.

A 24-year-old man who is wanted on several charges related to the murder of an Edmonton woman in 2021 is believed to be in B.C., Mounties say.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit issued a statement Tuesday warning people in the Surrey area to be on the lookout for Bith Gattang Chuol, who they warn is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

“If you see him, please call 911 immediately,” said B.C. RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark in the release.

Mounties say Chuol is wanted on outstanding warrants for first-degree murder, kidnapping, break and enter, and extortion in connection with the death of Vanessa Silva in Edmonton in September 2021.

He’s the second person charged in the incident, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 7 of this year.

Chuol is described as having a “dark complexion,” with black hair and brown eyes.

He stands 6’4” tall and weighs 140 pounds, according to police.

Mounties say he has ties to Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Winnipeg.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741, or contact local police.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-8477 or online at www.P3Tips.com.