Mounties catch four people trying to illegally cross Canada-U.S. border
Manitoba RCMP say officers caught four people trying to illegally cross the Canada-U.S. border over the weekend.
The RCMP said it got a report on Saturday that there were potentially four people in Emerson, Man. trying to illegally cross the border.
Officers found all four men – one of whom had to be taken to hospital with serious weather-related injuries.
"The RCMP completed patrols along to the border to ensure that it was only the four individuals who had crossed. Nobody else was located," Tara Seel, a media relations officer with the RCMP, said in an email to CTV News.
Manitoba RCMP along with U.S. Border Patrol spoke earlier this year about the dangers of illegal border crossings, saying they have seen a spike this year.
"We have previously discussed the safety concerns of crossing between the ports during inclement weather," Seel said. "The RCMP continues to remind everyone that winter weather can quickly prove deadly."
RCMP is asking people to cross safely at ports of entry.
