Mounties cleared of wrongdoing after e-bike rider sustains serious injury in police pursuit

British Columbia's police watchdog has cleared the Ladysmith RCMP of any wrongdoing after a man crashed his electric bicycle during a police pursuit.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. opened an investigation after the e-bike rider suffered serious injuries on Feb. 7.

Mounties responded around 12:45 a.m. to a report of a man "waving at passing motorists and appearing to be in distress" on the southbound side of the Trans-Canada Highway near Westdowne Road, south of Ladysmith.

Police located the man heading north along the highway near Platt Road and began to follow him.

"Video footage from the police vehicles confirms that police followed the e-bike at a safe distance, blocking other traffic to protect the rider, and attempted to get the rider to stop with calls over the car’s loudspeaker," the IIO said in a statement concluding its investigation Thursday.

The office says the video shows the e-bike rider struck a curb near Roberts Street, throwing him from the bike and into a speed-limit signpost, causing "a significant injury."

Investigators found there was no physical contact between the man and the police prior to the collision.

"The officers' quick actions to provide first aid and obtain prompt medical assistance were instrumental in preventing a much more dire outcome for the man," the IIO said. "Their actions were commendable in this regard."

After reviewing the video, medical records and witness statements, the IIO determined that neither the actions nor inactions of the police were responsible for the man's injuries.

The IIO investigates whenever police in B.C. are involved in an incident causing death or serious harm to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of officers.