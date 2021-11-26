Mounties describe 'fluid mayhem' of active shooter situation in Vanderhoof, B.C.

Authorities have released more details on the active shooter situation that sent the community of Vanderhoof, B.C., into lockdown Thursday, including an alarming account of bullets "flying past work stations" at the local RCMP detachment.

More than a dozen people were working inside when a gunman opened fire on the detachment at around 12:15 p.m., causing employees to throw themselves to the ground to avoid being struck, Mounties said Friday.

"I am told that bullets from a rifle smashed through exterior windows, striking walls, equipment, and flying past work stations where police officers and office staff sat," Chief Supt. Warren Brown of the North District RCMP said in a statement.

"With the serious level of threat and fluid mayhem, it is remarkable to believe no one was hurt and the suspect was arrested safely."

The suspect, whose name and age have not been released, remains in custody.

Authorities have not commented on a possible motive, but said they believe the shooting was a targeted attack on police and that there's no ongoing threat to the small northern B.C. community, located about 100 kilometres west of Prince George.

Vanderhoof's approximately 4,400 residents were told to "stay inside or shelter in place" as the tense incident unfolded early Thursday afternoon, and officers put up roadblocks around town as they worked to locate the gunman.

An emergency message was also sent out to cellphones in the surrounding area warning residents and visitors to keep away as the alleged shooter was driving around in a white Ford pickup.

Videos posted to social media captured a pickup matching that description surrounded by RCMP vehicles, and officers approaching with their guns drawn.

"I get an emergency alert text message there's an active shooter in Vanderhoof and as we're pulling into town the guy is getting busted at Kal Tire!" one Facebook user wrote.

Chief Supt. Brown thanked the public for calling 911 and delivering real-time information on the suspect's whereabouts and description, which he called "integral pieces of information" leading to the arrest.

The Vanderhoof RCMP detachment remained closed Friday for forensic examination, but authorities said the investigation will not disrupt officers' ability to respond to calls.

Police asked anyone who recorded cellphone or dash-cam video of the incident or aftermath to share it with law enforcement.