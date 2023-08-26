iHeartRadio

Mounties find body found outside vehicle near Treherne


image.jpg

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a body was found outside of a vehicle on Thursday morning.

According to a news release, Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the scene near Municipal Road 44W in the RM of Treherne.

A 51-year-old man was found dead outside of a vehicle.

The cause of death is being investigated and RCMP are waiting for autopsy results.

12