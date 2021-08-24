Mounties find missing 2-year-old boy with family dog outside northern community
RCMP say a missing two-year-old boy was found outside a northern Manitoba community with the family dog on Sunday evening, thanks to keen ears of another child.
Around 5:40 p.m. on August 22, Mounties in Moose Lake got a report about the missing child from Crossing Bay, a community about 35 kilometres north of Moose Lake.
"The child had wandered off with the family dog when it was believed that the child was with another member of the family," RCMP said in a release.
"Two hours had passed before the family learned that the child was in fact missing."
RCMP said officers and police dogs joined a group of community members in the search for the child. The RCMP search and rescue team and a helicopter from Manitoba Conservation were brought in to help with the search.
Around 7:15 p.m., RCMP said an eight-year-old child told officers he thought he had heard a child crying in the distance.
Officers headed out on ATVs and found the boy with the family dog on a trail about 1.5 kilometres south of Crossing Bay.
RCMP said the boy was taken to the community's nursing station to get checked out, but he was not injured.
