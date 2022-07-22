Mounties had no role in man's death in North Saanich, IIO finds

The actions of the RCMP had no role in the death of a man who was found in his vehicle on the shore of the Saanich Inlet late last year, British Columbia's police watchdog has found.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. concluded its investigation Thursday into the Nov. 20 death.

The man had been arrested by the West Shore RCMP at approximately 3 p.m. that day and was released from custody four hours later.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., the man was reported to have breached the conditions of his release and an officer with the West Shore RCMP detachment contacted him to speak about it.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the man's vehicle plunged off the roadway and down an embankment at the intersection of West Saanich Road and Mills Road in North Saanich, B.C.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ronald MacDonald, the IIO's chief civilian director, reviewed evidence that included witness statements, police and medical records, and concluded that neither the actions nor inactions of police contributed to the man's death.

"There were concerns regarding the man's mental wellness, but available information reflects that grounds did not exist to apprehend the man under the Mental Health Act," the investigations office said in a statement.

The IIO said its investigation has concluded but an independent coroner's investigation into the death continues.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency that investigates all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C., whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.