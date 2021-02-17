Mounties have identified the human remains that were found on the shore in a Manitoba First Nation earlier in February.

On Wednesday, RCMP said the body that was found on the shore of the Winnipeg River in the Sagkeeng First Nation on Feb. 3, has been identified as 56-year-old Clifford Guimond.

He was last seen sometime between Dec. 14 and 17, 2020, in Powerview, Man. RCMP put out a public call for help to find the man on Dec. 31.

RCMP said foul play is not suspected at this time. An investigation is ongoing.