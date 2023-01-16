Mounties identify suspects after graffiti at Langford stadium costs city 'thousands'

Mounties have identified two teenagers who were sought by investigators after they were allegedly caught on surveillance video spray-painting graffiti at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C.

On Monday, the West Shore RCMP releasaed images of the suspects and said the boys were recorded vandalizing the stadium between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Jan. 5.

The graffiti has since been removed from the building, costing the City of Langford thousands of dollars, police said.

On Tuesday morning, the RCMP detachment tweeted that the suspects had been identified after investigators received tips from the public.

Both suspects were described as between the ages of 14 and 19 years old.

"Graffiti can negatively impact the community and businesses surrounding it," West Shore RCMP Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in the initial release Monday.

"Removal of graffiti is expensive. In this case, the cleanup cost the City of Langford thousands of dollars."