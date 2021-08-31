Mounties in B.C. release image of man wanted for peeing on Dairy Queen counter after mask dispute

Mounties have released a new image of a man who allegedly urinated on the counter of a Dairy Queen in Port Alberni, B.C., and are asking the public to help identify him.

The incident was caught on video Saturday by another customer and was shared with CTV News.

In the video, the man can be seen arguing with Dairy Queen staff after they told him he would have to wear a mask to conform with provincial COVID-19 protocols.

The man then unzips his pants and, to the horror of employees, begins to urinate on the counter and the floor.

Port Alberni RCMP say they were called to the restaurant on 3rd Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Staff told police the unknown man was refusing to wear a mask and was asked to leave. The man became verbally abusive and left the restaurant before returning to pee on the counter.

Police are reminding the public that masks must be worn in all indoor public spaces to slow the transmission of COVID-19.

Police are investigating the incident as an indecent act. Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the man in the video is asked to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.