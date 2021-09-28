Mounties in Colwood searching for 2 people who reportedly left scene of rollover crash

Mounties are searching for two people after officers responded to a serious rollover crash in Colwood, B.C., only to find the vehicle abandoned.

The West Shore RCMP were called to the scene in the 700-block of Kelly Road shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.

A grey Mazda hatchback was travelling westbound when it crashed into a culvert, flipped into the air and struck a utility pole, coming to rest on its roof.

Police say witnesses at the scene told officers that a man and a woman were seen walking away from the vehicle after the crash.

“The initial cause of the collision remains unknown,” said Const. Alex Bérubé in a statement Tuesday. “It is hard to believe that this type of crash did not injure anyone involved. In fact, we are actively seeking to speak with the driver and passenger of that vehicle to ensure their well-being.”

BC Hydro attended the scene and replaced the utility pole, police said.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.