Mounties in Langford say man glued doors of COVID-19 vaccine clinic shut
The West Shore RCMP are investigating after a man reportedly put glue in the door locks of a Langford vaccine clinic.
The incident happened on Sept. 29, when staff at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 2945 Jacklin Rd. called police.
Staff reported that a man had glued the locks while the clinic was closed, making entry into the building impossible.
Police say surveillance video from the scene recorded a man who investigators are now looking to speak with.
The man is described as a white man in his 50s, standing 5' 8" tall with a moustache, glasses and a medium build.
He was wearing a beige Tilley-style hat, blue plaid shirt and blue jeans with black and white shoes. He was also wearing a black poncho that is yellow on the inside.
"While we understand that not everyone share the same beliefs during this pandemic, this act of mischief is a criminal offence and will be treated as such," said RCMP Const. Alex Bérubé in a statement Tuesday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.
-
Poll shows Gondek and Farkas in virtual tie as mayoral race hits the homestretchA new poll shows that the race to become Calgary's next mayor is neck and neck, with a virtual tie between the top two candidates, Jyoti Gondek and Jeromy Farkas.
-
Wright scores pair of goals to lead Atletico 4-3 over Edmonton in CPLBrian Wright scored a pair of goals to lead Atletico Ottawa to a 4-3 victory over FC Edmonton in Canadian Premier League soccer action on Tuesday.
-
Call for B.C. inquiry after officials 'ignore the science' of airborne COVID-19 spreadOne of the key figures in Canada’s inquiry into the SARS outbreak is calling for an inquiry into B.C.’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, describing the province's rejection of scientific evidence a failure that likely cost lives.
-
Canucks’ Brandon Sutter struggles with lingering COVID-19 symptomsIt’s unclear when veteran Vancouver Canucks centreman will get back on the ice.
-
RCMP arrest three in connection with attempted break and enter at NB Power substationSackville RCMP say they have arrested three people after an attempted break and enter at an NB Power substation in Memramcook, N.B.
-
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in NovemberThe United States land and sea border will reopen to non-essential travel in November after a record long closure due to concerns over COVID-19, Congress members say.
-
Vaccine deadline for city and provincial staff fast approachingThe deadlines for City of Winnipeg and provincial workers to get fully vaccinated is quickly approaching, but what happens if the workers aren't fully vaccinated?
-
Ground breaks for new Sault social services headquartersThe $16.4 million project will see all social services programming housed under one roof.
-
Crash on major Kitchener road prompts transit detourSeveral Grand River Transit stops have been closed following a collision on a major Kitchener Road.