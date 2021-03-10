Police in southern Alberta are looking for information from the public that will help them locate several pieces of traditional First Nations ceremonial clothing.

Officials say the items were stolen during a break-in at FM Storage in Fort Macleod sometime between Feb. 19 and 21.

(Supplied)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-4600 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.