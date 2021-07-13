Mounties investigate boat collision in Western Shore, N.S.

Police believe alcohol was a factor when a boat collided with a rock wall in Western Shore, N.S., on Saturday night.

Lunenburg District RCMP said in a news release that they and other first responders were called around 10:30 p.m.

"Police learned that the boat had been heading in to shore when it struck a rock wall," the RCMP said in a news release. "The boat suffered significant damage as a result."

Police say there were four people were on the boat at the time of the collision.

"Two of the people were assessed by EHS at the scene and released," police said in the news release. "The other two suffered minor injuries and were transported to hospital by ambulance."