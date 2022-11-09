Mounties investigating after man strikes vehicles with bike chains near Victoria

Mounties have opened a mischief investigation after a man wielding bike chains reportedly struck and damaged two vehicles west of Victoria.

The West Shore RCMP are now seeking the public's help identifying the man.

Police say a driver was delivering packages near the 2300-block Francis Drive in View Royal, B.C., on Friday afternoon when a man struck the hood of his delivery truck with the bike chains.

The man kept walking and then struck another vehicle that was stopped near the intersection of Watkiss Way and Burnside Road, police said.

The man then fled west on the Galloping Goose Trail.

"The drivers of both vehicles were uninjured but the vehicles themselves did sustain damage," Cpl. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP said in a release Wednesday.

"We don't know what the motivations of the suspect were or why he was acting in such a manner," she added.

Investigators are looking for a white man in his 30s, standing approximately 5'9" tall with a slim build. Police say the man has light brown hair and was wearing a baggy brown hoodie with baggy jeans and black running shoes.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.