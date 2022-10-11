iHeartRadio

Mounties investigating after man who was banned by BC Ferries caught in disguise aboard vessel


An RCMP vehicle on Quadra Island, B.C. in July 2021. (CTV News)

Mounties on Quadra Island are investigating after a man who was banned from BC Ferries vessels was caught aboard a ferry wearing a disguise Sunday.

The RCMP detachment says officers were called after the man was spotted by BC Ferries staff "wearing what was obviously a wig," a scarf, and sunglasses.

The man also "spoke in an odd high-pitched accent that was either Australian or British," the RCMP said in a statement Monday.

When officers arrived at the ferry, the unwelcome traveller refused to cooperate with police and fled on foot, leaving his wig and mask behind on a trail, police said.

The RCMP say the man is well known to police and the investigation is ongoing.

