Mounties investigating after theft suspect caught on video in Colwood

Mounties are investigating multiple reports of thefts from a construction site in the Royal Bay neighbourhood of Colwood.

The West Shore RCMP say at least two thefts occurred on the early morning of June 21, when construction tools and equipment were stolen from a site near Ryder Hesjedal Way and Trumpeter Street.

Investigators canvassed the neighbourhood and determined the suspect was driving a grey full-size pickup truck.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect truck on Wednesday, and are asking anyone who recognizes the truck or its driver to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.