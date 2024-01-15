Mounties investigating fatal crash in Aldergrove, B.C.

Mounties are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning in Aldergrove, B.C.

The Langley RCMP say the crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 2800 block of 264 Street, between 28th and 29th avenues.

"At this time, it is expected that the investigation will be continuing for the majority of the day," the detachment said in a news release shortly after 9 a.m.

The street will remain closed to all traffic in both directions during the investigation, police said. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

Paramedics provided emergency treatment to the injured pedestrian, who was transported to hospital where they died, police said.

A dark-coloured SUV sustained significant front-end damage in the crash.

Langley RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Barry Beales says the driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision at this time, he said.