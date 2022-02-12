Mounties investigating homicide at north Nanaimo business

Mounties taped off a parking lot in north Nanaimo as they investigated a homicide Saturday morning.

Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release that an adult man had been found deceased inside a commercial business in the area around 9 a.m. His death is being treated as a homicide.

Police did not share the name of the business where the dead man was found. Images from the scene showed that they had taped off a commercial building at the corner of Island Highway and Rutherford Road.

Three businesses - Reddhart Workwear, Buzz Coffee House and UBreakIFix - were behind the police tape.

RCMP said they were called to the area for a "check well-being call" when they found the dead man inside the building, along with another man. The second man was taken into police custody.

"Police, including forensic investigators, are currently on scene," Mounties said in their release, which was issued around 11 a.m. Saturday.