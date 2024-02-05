Mounties investigating stabbing in downtown Nanaimo

Mounties are investigating after a 22-year-old man sustained serious injuries in a stabbing Sunday night in Nanaimo, B.C.

Police and paramedics were called to the Port Place Shopping Centre on the city's downtown waterfront around 8:30 p.m., after the victim arrived at the backdoor of the adjacent casino looking for help.

Two casino employees provided first aid and called police.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which the Nanaimo RCMP described in a statement Monday as "serious but non-life-threatening."

Investigators have reviewed surveillance video from the scene, which the Nanaimo RCMP said shows the victim walking through a parking lot and a group of people walking nearby.

"However, the quality of the video was poor and it did not provide much in the way of detail," the RCMP release said.

Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien says the investigation is in its "very early stages," adding police will canvass downtown Nanaimo for witnesses and video evidence related to the incident "over the next several days."

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.