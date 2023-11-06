Mounties investigating suspicious death in Surrey

Police in Surrey say they are investigating a man’s death in Fraser Heights.

Mounties provided very few details about the incident. On Sunday, police say they attended a home near 110 Avenue and 161A Street, where officers found a deceased man.

Police arrested and later released one person.

“The individuals were known to each other and this was an isolated incident. Police do not believe there is any risk to the greater public,” Surrey RCMP wrote in a news release issued Monday.

The detachment’s Serious Crime Unit is now investigating the incident, and the BC Coroners Service is determining a cause of death.