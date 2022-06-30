Mounties issue 80 tickets in B.C. national park after crashes kill 3 bears in 6 days

Multiple crashes involving bears in a B.C. national park earlier this month prompted a crackdown on drivers in the area, according to the B.C. Highway Patrol and Parks Canada.

In a news release Thursday, the BCHP said the federal parks agency contacted it in early June "after a number of collisions with bears on Highway 1 east of Field B.C." in Yoho National Park.

A spokesperson for Parks Canada told CTV News by email that three bears were struck and killed in the same stretch of highway over a six-day span from June 7 to 13.

The first collision happened during the early morning hours of June 7 near the Lake O'Hara parking lot, according to Parks Canada. The bear – a young female grizzly – was believed to be about five years old and was the sibling of Yoho National Park's well-known white grizzly.

After the initial crash, Parks Canada implemented a speed limit reduction to 70 kilometres per hour between West Louise Lodge and the bottom of Field Hill. The agency also established a no-stopping zone and stepped up enforcement in the area.

The second collision happened on June 11, killing an adult male grizzly that had been trying to breed with the female bear killed earlier that week.

The second crash led officials to reduce the speed limit to 50 km/h, according to Parks Canada.

On June 13, the third collision killed an adult male black bear.

As a result of the string of crashes, according to the BCHP release, officers from both agencies began an "enforcement and education campaign."

"The section of highway is popular with both black bears and grizzly bears at this time of year due to an abundance of high-value food sources found along the road," police said in their release.

"Unfortunately, this puts the bears at risk of contact with motor vehicles and often results in injury or death to the bears."

During the week of June 13, BCHP officers and Parks Canada wardens issued 80 speeding tickets and impounded four vehicles. They also ticketed one person for flying a drone in a national park.

"Parks Canada stresses the importance of observing the reduced speed limits, and to drive with caution in the early morning and evening hours," the agency said. "Do not stop if you see wildlife on the roadside, particularly along the Trans-Canada Highway. Please report all wildlife sightings on the roads or any wildlife incidents to Parks Canada dispatch at 403-762-1470."