Mounties locate missing Alta. couple safe and unharmed

Melanie and Richard Kraska went missing on Sept. 29 and family members were concerned for their well-being. (Supplied)

RCMP say an Alberta couple who had not been seen since Wednesday were located safe and unharmed.

Airdrie RCMP received a report on Oct. 2 from the family of Melanie and Richard Kraska, a married couple, from whom they had not heard anything in several days.

"(Mounties) would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance," RCMP said in a statement.

