Mounties looking for campsite shooter near Hinton

Hinton RCMP responded to a report of a firearm being discharged in a rural location near Wildhay Provincial Recreation Area on Sunday.

Police say officers attended the area around 2:30 p.m. and searched for several hours to locate the shooter.

No one was injured, police said.

The man RCMP are searching for is described as:

Roughly 6’ tall

White

240 pounds

Large abdomen

Light blonde hair

No facial hair

He was last seen wearing either a rolled up purple short sleeve tight shirt or t-shirt and white shorts, possibly khakis or surf shorts.

Police say he could be driving a side-by-side ATV with a yellow hood up.

Anyone with information should call Hinton RCMP at 780-865-2455 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.