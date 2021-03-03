Comox Valley RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in locating 30-year-old Chelsea Harry, who hasn’t been seen since Feb. 21.

Police say she stands approximately 5’4” tall and weighs roughly 115 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, black jacket, black pants and black boots, police say.

Harry has connections to Powell River and Nanaimo and may have travelled to either of those places or to another community on the island.

Her family is concerned and trying to ensure that she is safe.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca