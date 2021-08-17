Mounties looking for info in double fatal motorbike crash east of Edmonton

A Vegreville man and Edmonton woman died in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 14, Mounties say.

Their bike was found in a ditch near Highway 631 and Range Road 144, north of Vegreville, around 10 p.m.

The pair's bodies were found nearby.

Mounties are investigating and have asked anyone with information related to the crash to contact Vegreville RCMP at 780-631-2750 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.