Mounties looking for man accused of being 'prolific car thief' who didn't return to recovery house
Police in Maple Ridge say they're looking for a "prolific car thief" who didn't return to his recovery house as required by a release condition.
Mounties said Clayton Ken Nielsen was arrested on Dec. 12 after being spotted driving a stolen vehicle. Nielsen was charged and released with conditions, including returning to the recovery house, which is in Surrey.
Nielsen didn't return and a warrant for his arrest was issued, police said. Officers didn't indicate when that warrant was first issued, but said they've "exhausted all investigative avenues of locating" him.
According to the RCMP, Nielsen is connected to Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Mission, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Langley and Surrey and is known to "go anywhere in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver and Fraser Valley."
While Nielsen isn't considered dangerous, the public is still advised to not engage with him directly. Instead, anyone who sees Nielsen should call 911.
Anyone with additional information about where Nielsen might be should call investigators at 604-463-6251. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.
-
What Dr. Nathanson is monitoring as restrictions are liftedWith nearly all COVID-19 restrictions eased across Ontario this week, one doctor says there are a few things he'll be watching closely in the weeks to come.
-
Sault Ste. Marie wastewater sampling shows Omicron at its peakNew data from Algoma Public Health's wastewater sampling shows the viral concentration of COVID-19 reached its peak in Sault Ste. Marie last week.
-
Public alert strategy used by Halifax police questioned after mall lockdownHalifax Regional Police are saying very little about their response to an armed robbery and pursuit that forced the lockdown of the Halifax Shopping Centre and several schools in the area on Tuesday.
-
Jim Wilson retires after 30 years at Orillia's Chevrolet Buick GMCJim Wilson is adjusting to retirement after selling his Chevrolet Buick GMC dealership in West Orillia.
-
Record high gas prices in Winnipeg expected to keep risingPrice jumps at the pumps are shocking some Winnipeggers who were fuelling up their vehicles on Thursday. But the price hike does not just impact vehicle owners.
-
'It's shock, it's pain': Pinawa Motel owner donating all money made in March to UkraineA Manitoba business isn't concerned about turning a profit right now and instead is directing all of its funds toward supporting Ukraine.
-
'It's uncalled for': Edmonton family has Ukrainian flag stolen from front yardAn Edmonton family trying to show solidarity with Ukraine was startled this morning when their flags had been stolen.
-
1st Tesla dealership on Vancouver Island coming to Langford, B.C.Vancouver Island’s only Tesla dealership and service centre is officially coming to the West Shore.
-
The City of Toronto failed to issue 89,000 speeding tickets to drivers caught by cameras last yearLast year, the city said 89, 000 speeding tickets went unissued because the 23-day threshold required for a ticket to be mailed out, as per provincial regulation, was exceeded.