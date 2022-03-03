Mounties looking for man accused of being 'prolific car thief' who didn't return to recovery house

Police in Maple Ridge say they're looking for a "prolific car thief" who didn't return to his recovery house as required by a release condition.

Mounties said Clayton Ken Nielsen was arrested on Dec. 12 after being spotted driving a stolen vehicle. Nielsen was charged and released with conditions, including returning to the recovery house, which is in Surrey.

Nielsen didn't return and a warrant for his arrest was issued, police said. Officers didn't indicate when that warrant was first issued, but said they've "exhausted all investigative avenues of locating" him.

According to the RCMP, Nielsen is connected to Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Mission, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Langley and Surrey and is known to "go anywhere in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver and Fraser Valley."

While Nielsen isn't considered dangerous, the public is still advised to not engage with him directly. Instead, anyone who sees Nielsen should call 911.

Anyone with additional information about where Nielsen might be should call investigators at 604-463-6251. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.