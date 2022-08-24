Mounties looking for man who had 'inappropriate conversation with youth' in Chilliwack

Chilliwack Mounties say they're looking for a man who reportedly exhibited "unusual behaviour" in the city last week.

Police released surveillance video of the man, hoping the public can help identify him. They said the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 near Cedar Creek Drive, close to Promontory West Park.

The man reportedly engaged in "an inappropriate conversation with youth in the area." Police didn't give details on what that conversation involved.

"The man's behaviour on Wednesday afternoon is concerning and the RCMP is looking to identify the individual in order to assess his well being and determine his intentions," said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk in a news release.

The man is described as being between 40 and 50 years old and having a slim build and shaved or bald head. Police said he had a distinct "hip-forward stance" when he walked. He reportedly walked to the area, claiming to live in the Promontory Heights area.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the man from the surveillance images is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.