Mounties looking for paddle boarder who fell into B.C. lake; park closed for investigation

A B.C. park was closed on Sunday as Mounties looked for a missing paddle boarder who fell into a lake.

Squamish RCMP said a man had been paddle boarding with family and friends at Alice Lake Sunday morning when he fell into the water. According to the RCMP's statement, he didn't resurface and hadn't been found by the afternoon.

Search and rescue, fire and police were all on scene and the RCMP's dive team was called in to help.

While the investigation is ongoing, Mounties said provincial park rangers closed Alice Lake Park.

"We are utilizing all the resources we have available to find this man and bring him back to and support his family and friends," Cpl. Angela Kermer said in the news release.

Mounties said victims services are supporting the man's family, friends and anyone who was at the lake at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100. Anyone needing to contact victim services can email squamish_victims_services@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.