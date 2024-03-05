Mounties looking for suspect in grandparent scam after Kelowna senior loses thousands

Kelowna Mounties are looking for a suspect after a senior was scammed out of thousands of dollars last month.

RCMP released photos of the suspect Tuesday, saying a woman lost $7,400 when she was targeted in a grandparent scam. The victim was contacted by someone claiming to be "Sgt. Ashley Olsen," and said the woman's grandson was arrested and a large sum of money was needed to pay a bond.

The victim was told to withdraw the money from her bank and that it would be refunded within 24 hours. Police said the caller told the victim this was being done "for her convenience."

On Feb. 9, at about 11:30 a.m., a female suspect met the victim in the lobby of her residence to collect the money. But hours later, the victim was contacted again, with the suspect outlining more details about her grandson's supposed arrest and a demand for even more money.

"As the victim tried to make another withdrawal, a bank employee recognized what was happening and informed the victim she was being scammed, which ultimately prevented the additional loss of funds," Mounties said in a news release, confirming with CTV News that additional amount was $12,000.

Police said the suspect was last spotted leaving a building on Ellis Street near Cawston Avenue after collecting money from the victim. She's described as being between 25 and 30 years old. She has long, dark-coloured hair, is possibly of "Latin descent," and has "strong eyebrows," police said. She was seen wearing black leggings, black boots and a denim shirt.

Mounties said victims should reach out to family members if confronted with a scam and call police if there's still a concern. Scams should also be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in this grandparent scam should contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.