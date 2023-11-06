Mounties make 'significant seizure' of guns, drugs in Keremeos, B.C.

Mounties in the southern British Columbia Interior say a highway traffic stop led to a "significant seizure" of drugs and guns associated with criminal activity last week.

Highway patrol officers in Keremeos conducted the stop on Highway 97 on Nov. 1 after discovering the vehicle was allegedly associated with a prohibited driver.

In a statement Monday, the B.C. Highway Patrol said a man in his 40s was arrested at the scene after he was found in possession of suspected drugs.

A search of his vehicle turned up 10 guns, seven of which were loaded, including one with a prohibited high-capacity magazine, police said.

The seized weapons included a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a revolver, a shotgun and seven rifles, including an SKS rifle with a folding bayonet, according to police.

Officers also allegedly found significant quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and cash in the vehicle.

The vehicle was impounded, and police are recommending charges for suspected firearms, drugs and driving violations.

"This is a significant seizure by B.C. Highway Patrol of drugs and weapons associated to suspected criminal activity," Sgt. Ryan McLeod said in the statement.

"We also thank our partners with the Penticton RCMP and E Division EDU (explosive disposal unit) for their assistance as we continue to make our highways and communities safer together."