Mounties now investigating human-caused wildfires on northern Vancouver Island

Mounties are investigating a series of human-caused wildfires on northern Vancouver Island, looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area where the fires were sparked, near the village of Sayward.

The largest fire, near Newcastle Creek, has covered approximately 230 hectares since it was discovered on May 29.

The most recent major fire in the region covers just under two hectares near Browning Creek and was discovered Monday.

Both fires are currently being held with helicopters and ground crews on scene.

Police say other fires were found and suppressed along the Memekay, White River and Big Tree industrial roads.

The RCMP's island district general investigations section has taken over the investigation.

"Witnesses in the area of Browning Creek just prior to its discovery observed some quad riders nearby," Staff-Sgt. Kris Clark of the B.C. RCMP said in a statement.

"Police are looking to speak with anyone, including the riders, who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of the Browning Creek fire, or any of the other fires," Clark added.

Investigators are also hoping to speak to anyone with dashcam video that was shot Monday in the area between Sabre Road and Ryans Road, southeast of Sayward.

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call the RCMP's island district general investigations section at 250-331-6010.