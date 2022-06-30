Mounties report dramatic spike in catalytic converter thefts near Oceanside, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning of a recent spike in catalytic converter thefts, with more than 50 thefts of the devices reported to police in the Oceanside, B.C., area this year.
Oceanside RCMP say 41 of the devices have been confirmed stolen from vehicles in the region since January, while more attempted thefts have been reported.
Police say most of the thefts are happening at night in low-traffic areas, such as parking lots outside of closed businesses.
The devices, which regulate vehicle exhaust emissions, contain precious metals like platinum, rhodium and palladium.
Investigators are urging the public to park in garages or well-lit and high-traffic areas when possible.
Anyone with information about the Oceanside-area thefts is asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.
