Mounties respond to multiple crashes west of Calgary

After being in the forecast for a few days, snow finally fell in Calgary and surrounding areas and authorities say it created risky road conditions west of the city.

Cochrane RCMP are advising drivers to slow down and take extra precautions as several roads and highways are reported to be icy.

"Slow down, give extra room between vehicles, and be prepared to stop," officials said in a release. "Police vehicles and tow trucks are working in the area."

At once such incident, RCMP said a semi tractor-trailer rolled into the ditch when the driver attempted to avoid crashing into a passenger van, which was on Highway 22 between Range Road 280 and 281.

Emergency crews, along with tow trucks, are in the area to deal with the incident. No injuries are reported.

"Traffic in the area will be impacted for several hours while traffic is slowed through one lane. Motorists are asked to avoid the area," RCMP said.

Police add icy conditions are expected to stick around as the weekend is expected to have warm daytime temperatures followed by frigid overnight lows.

"Please give yourself extra time to get to your destination safely."