Mounties reveal identity of Surrey shooting victim, search for suspect vehicle
A 38-year-old man who recently moved to Surrey with his family has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting earlier this month.
On Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team named Aren Alexander Smith as the man Mounties found dead in a parked vehicle on March 13 while they were responding to a report of shots fired in the Grandview Heights area.
“Smith is unknown to police and has no known ties to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict,” IHIT wrote in a statement, which included the detail that Smith was new to the city.
“Investigators learned the suspect left the area in a white Penske Ford Transit van shortly after the shooting,” the release continues.
IHIT is seeking dash cam video from the areas in the 2300-block of 168 Street and Highway 10 near 114 Street in Surrey, recorded between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact investigators by phone at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
