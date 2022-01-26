Mounties say autopsies have begun to identify family found dead near border
Mounties say autopsies have begun as they try to identify the four people who were found dead in a frigid Manitoba blizzard near the United States border.
The bodies, including those of a baby and a teenager, were located on Jan. 19 in the snow near Emerson, Man., just metres from the border.
American officials say they are believed to be a family that was separated from a larger group of Indian migrants trying to enter the U.S. from Canada.
RCMP say identification is still pending.
A Florida man, Steve Shand, has been charged in the U.S. with human smuggling.
Police in Gujarat -- the western Indian state where the family is believed to be from -- say they are investigating whether those who died are a missing family from that region.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021.
-
Freedom Convoy: Ottawa residents urged to avoid highways 417 and 416Ottawa residents are being asked to avoid highways 417 and 416 this weekend with a 'Freedom Convoy' of truckers expected to descend on the capital.
-
Canadian man gets 6 months for groping flight attendantA Canadian man has been sentenced to six months in U.S. federal prison for groping an American Airlines flight attendant.
-
Sask. health minister to provide COVID-19 update ThursdaySaskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman is scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m. Thursday morning.
-
New antiviral treatment for COVID-19 will be mostly set aside for use in older unvaccinated individuals and immunocompromised OntariansA new antiviral drug that can be used to treat COVID-19 will be primarily set aside for use in older unvaccinated individuals and immunocompromised Ontarians.
-
Man considered 'armed and dangerous' and wanted Canada-wide may have been in Surrey: RCMPA man who's been wanted Canada-wide for more than six weeks may have been in the Surrey, B.C., area recently, local Mounties say.
-
Hundreds line Highway 401 overpasses to support truck convoyHundreds of people lined the Wellington Street overpass at Highway 401 Thursday morning in support of a truck convoy protesting vaccine mandates.
-
Highway 401 eastbound closed in Chatham-Kent due to crash with critical injuriesA section of Highway 401 eastbound in Chatham-Kent is closed after a serious crash.
-
Calls for mental health supports during 'echo pandemic'A recent Canadian Mental Health Association poll shows 41 per cent of those surveyed in Waterloo Region and Wellington County have seen a decline in their mental health.
-
Bell Let's Talk Day sets record, raises $8.2M for mental health initiativesThe 12th edition of Bell Let's Talk Day was the most successful one yet, logging 164,298,820 interactions and raising $8,214,941 for mental health initiatives.