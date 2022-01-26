iHeartRadio

Mounties say autopsies have begun to identify family found dead near border

image.jpg

Mounties say autopsies have begun as they try to identify the four people who were found dead in a frigid Manitoba blizzard near the United States border.

The bodies, including those of a baby and a teenager, were located on Jan. 19 in the snow near Emerson, Man., just metres from the border.

American officials say they are believed to be a family that was separated from a larger group of Indian migrants trying to enter the U.S. from Canada.

RCMP say identification is still pending.

A Florida man, Steve Shand, has been charged in the U.S. with human smuggling.

Police in Gujarat -- the western Indian state where the family is believed to be from -- say they are investigating whether those who died are a missing family from that region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2021.

12