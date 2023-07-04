Mounties say fraudster 'family' operating on West Shore
Mounties on the West Shore are warning the public that a group of fraudsters have been active in parking lots and gas stations in the area.
The West Shore RCMP say they received multiple reports about what seemed to be a normal family of three or four people, including an adult man, a woman and two children.
They reportedly engaged their victims by trying to sell them gold or jewelry, typically providing "an emotionally charged story" about needing money urgently for gas, ferry tickets or a family emergency, police said.
The suspects offer to sell the valuables for well below their presumed value. The victims later learn the items are fake and worth much less than advertised.
Police say their investigation is ongoing and they are warning the public to be skeptical of any strangers trying to sell items on the street.
Anyone with information about the fraudsters is asked to call the West Shore RCMP non-emergency line at 250-474-2264.
