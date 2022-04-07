Mounties say thieves in southern Alberta used a homemade bomb to rob an ATM

RCMP say charges have been laid against three men in connection with a series of break-and-enters and ATM thefts where officials say the thieves used some unconventional methods to get into the machines.

Officials say an investigation was launched on April 1 following a number of incidents that occurred at businesses in southern Alberta.

In one of the incidents, Oyen RCMP responded to the scene of the TD Bank on Main Street in Oyen for reports that an explosive was used to access the ATM.

An investigation soon located three stolen vehicles, along with three suspects, at a hotel in Hanna, approximately an hour east of Oyen.

All three men were arrested and search warrants were executed on the stolen vehicles as well as the suspect's rooms.

Police seized the following as a result of the investigation:

More than $130,000 in cash;

A Dodge Ram, reported stolen from Fort Macleod, Alta.;

A Dodge Durango, reported stolen from Rosetown, Sask.;

A Dodge Ram, reported stolen from Rosetown, Sask.;

Break-and-enter tools, including an improvised explosive device; and

Various other stolen items.

Kevin Sider, 42, of Leduc, Alta., Robert Foster, 41, of Big Valley, Alta., and Leslie Asachuk, 34, of Mirror, Alta. are all charged with the following:

Break-and-enter to a business;

Mischief to property causing damage;

Explosion of an explosive device that caused damage to property;

Laundering proceeds of crime;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Possession of break-in instruments; and

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say Sider and Foster were also charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Sider was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Drumheller provincial court on April 22 and Foster was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Drumheller provincial court on April 8.

Meanwhile, Asachuk was released with conditions but is scheduled to appear in Hanna provincial court on April 27.

The investigation into the ATM thefts is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).