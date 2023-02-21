Mounties search for man who threw rocks, caused $2K in damage in Metchosin

Mounties are investigating after a man was caught on camera throwing rocks and causing thousands of dollars in damage at a property in Metchosin, B.C.

The West Shore RCMP say the incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Feb. 14 at a property near the 500-block of Swanwick Road that backs onto Taylor Beach.

Surveillance video captured the man throwing rocks at the property, striking the surveillance camera and causing an estimated $2,000 in damage, according to police.

Investigators are looking for a light-skinned man, between 25 and 35 years old, with a goatee. He was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and black toque with black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.