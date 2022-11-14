Mounties search for man who tried to rob a Steinbach bank

Mounties are looking for a man who walked into a Steinbach area bank in hopes of robbing it.

Steinbach RCMP said on Thursday afternoon, a man walked into the TD Canada Trust on Main Street and handed the bank teller a note demanding money.

Mounties said the man left the bank shortly after, but did not get any money. He was not seen with any weapons.

RCMP officers were called to the bank for the attempted robbery shortly before 5 p.m.

The man is described as tall with a slim build and blue eyes. He was wearing a black jacket with blue jeans, a black toque and face covering, and a high-visibility vest.

RCMP believes the man got away from the bank in a small black vehicle or SUV.

Anyone with information about the attempted bank robbery is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.