Mounties search for missing Comox Valley outdoorsman, 40
Mounties in the Comox Valley are searching for a 40-year-old man reported missing on Saturday.
Justin Smith was last heard from on May 27, the RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.
The Courtenay, B.C., man "is an outdoorsman and has extensive knowledge and a love for the backcountry here in the Comox Valley," said RCMP Const. Monika Terragni.
He is approximately six feet, two inches tall with an average build. He has blue eyes, brown hair and was last known to be wearing a dark work jacket with black Carhartt pants.
"We are still gathering information and speaking with witnesses regarding Justin’s potential whereabouts," Terragni said.
Smith is believed to be travelling in a black 1992 Toyota Hilux with B.C. licence plate HB132W.
Anyone who sees Smith or knows where he might be is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321, or contact the Comox Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.
