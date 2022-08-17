Mounties search for person charged with second-degree murder
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
Manitoba RCMP are asking for help to find a person charged with second-degree murder in connection with a January homicide.
Mounties said 23-year-old Tia Rolande Grey has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of a 28-year-old man in the community of Moose Lake.
The man had been found with life-threatening injuries outside a home on Portage Road in the community shortly after 6 a.m. on January 4. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The charge against Grey has not been proven in court.
RCMP is asking for the community's help to find Grey. Anyone with information is asked to call Moose Lake RCMP at 204-678-2307 or submit a secure tip online.
