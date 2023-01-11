Mounties see spike in catalytic converter thefts in North Saanich, B.C.

A very specific vehicle part is being targeted by thieves in North Saanich, B.C., so much so that the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are issuing a warning.

Mounties say catalytic converters are being removed from vehicles' exhaust systems and believe thieves are targeting that part because it contains precious metals, which can then be sold.

In a statement Wednesday, RCMP said the reality is the thief will only make a fraction from the precious metals stolen, compared to the cost associated to the owner of the vehicle or insurance company for the repairs.

Police are advising vehicle owners to park in a secure space, like a garage or fenced lot, or an area that is well-lit overnight.

"We have increased patrols in areas where these thefts have occurred, but we are also asking the public to be vigilant in where they park their vehicles," said Cpl. Andres Sanchez Flores of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP.

If your vehicle has been targeted, or you have any information about those responsible for the thefts, call the Sidney North Saanich RCMP Detachment at 250-656-3931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.