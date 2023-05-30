Mounties seek 2 persons of interest after sexual assault in Duncan

Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing to the public for help finding two persons of interest in a sexual assault investigation.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say officers responded to the 200-block of the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan around 7 p.m. on May 16 after a woman reported she was assaulted by a stranger while walking on a trail.

Police searched the area near McAdam Park, but were unable to find the man. The victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

After speaking with witnesses and examining video surveillance from the area, police are now looking for two persons of interest who were in the area at the time of the assault.

The first person of interest reportedly helped the victim get to a gas station to call for help following the assault.

He was wearing a black T-shirt and grey shorts, as shown in a photo released by the RCMP on Tuesday.

The second person of interest was wearing a blue tank top and black shorts, and he appeared to be in the area before the victim was able to get help, police said.

"Every investigation is unique and we must take considerable care to gather evidence, work with victims and then provide accurate and current information to the public," Insp. Chris Bear, the officer in charge of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, said in a statement Tuesday.

"Police believe these individuals may have crucial information to help advance this investigation."

Anyone with information about the assault or the persons of interest is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.