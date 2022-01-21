Mounties seek man after coffee-throwing incident at Langford Tim Hortons

Mounties in Langford, B.C., are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly threw a cup of coffee at a Tim Hortons employee.

The West Shore RCMP say the incident happened on Jan. 13, when a man who bought a coffee at the store's drive-thru confronted staff inside.

The man was denied service at the 845 Goldstream Ave. restaurant the day before after refusing to wear a mask inside, according to police.

When a staff member confronted the man on his return the following day, the man allegedly threw the coffee at the employee and left.

"Luckily, the staff member did not sustain any physical injuries," said RCMP Cpl. Alex Bérubé in a statement Friday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.