Mounties seek man who allegedly assaulted woman with young child at Coquitlam grocery store

Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for a man they say assaulted a woman while she was shopping with a young child last month.

On Monday, authorities appealed for help identifying a suspect in the case, releasing a description with surveillance photos.

The alleged assault happened on Nov. 4 at around 4:30 p.m. at the Superstore located at 3000 Lougheed Hwy.

"The suspect assaulted a woman who was seen with a small child," the detachment said in a media release.

The man is described as Asian, between 25 and 30 years old, with a medium build and standing 6 feet tall.

The Coquitlam RCMP did not provide any more details about the incident or why they have decided to make a public appeal a month after it occurred.

CTV News has asked for more information and this story will be updated if a response is received.