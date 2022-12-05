Mounties seek man who allegedly assaulted woman with young child at Coquitlam grocery store
Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for a man they say assaulted a woman while she was shopping with a young child last month.
On Monday, authorities appealed for help identifying a suspect in the case, releasing a description with surveillance photos.
The alleged assault happened on Nov. 4 at around 4:30 p.m. at the Superstore located at 3000 Lougheed Hwy.
"The suspect assaulted a woman who was seen with a small child," the detachment said in a media release.
The man is described as Asian, between 25 and 30 years old, with a medium build and standing 6 feet tall.
The Coquitlam RCMP did not provide any more details about the incident or why they have decided to make a public appeal a month after it occurred.
CTV News has asked for more information and this story will be updated if a response is received.
