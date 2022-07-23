Mounties seek perpetrator of 'completely absurd' Comox Valley mischief

Police in the Comox Valley are asking the public for help identifying a person suspected of pouring oil and paint into several vehicles earlier this month.

A statement from the Comox Valley RCMP does not specify exactly where the incidents occurred or how many vehicles were affected, saying only that they took place around 2:30 a.m. on July 10.

Two suspects "poured oil all over the driver/passenger seats and the centre console" of some vehicles and "coated the interior" of others with "a white, powdery paint," according to police.

"This appears to be a random, completely absurd, act of mischief," said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer for Comox Valley RCMP, in the statement.

Police released a photo of one of the suspects.

"We are looking for assistance to identify one of these suspects so that we can follow up accordingly," Terragni said.