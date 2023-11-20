Mounties seek rightful owner of cocaine found in bathroom ceiling
Mounties in Mission, B.C., are asking the rightful owner of a dozen packages of cocaine to come forward after the drugs were found in the celling of a public bathroom.
The half-kilogram of cocaine was discovered last Thursday when a maintenance worker opened a ceiling panel in the unspecified building, according to Mission RCMP.
Police said they believe the drugs were put there “by one drug dealer for another dealer to pick up,” and that whoever left them there has not been identified.
“If the drugs are yours and you want to report them lost or stolen, please call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161,” the detachment jokingly wrote in a news release Monday.
“We will set up an interview at your convenience in jail cell number 3. Please bring proof of purchase, or some other form of evidence so we can confirm the drugs are yours.”
Police also pointed out the danger of leaving drugs in a public place where someone could unknowingly be exposed to toxic substances.
